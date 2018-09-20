Football Round-Up: Noles Get Back To Basics To Prep For NIU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There’s a reason that football teams across America spend so much time sweating through fundamentals during the heat of August.

In the intensity of a game, those baseline techniques – like where to step, where to look first, which angles to take – can be the first things to slide, often without a player even noticing.

And when a team is looking to pull itself together after a difficult stretch, as Florida State is trying to do in the wake of a 1-2 start to the season, re-laying that foundation can be a good place to start.

So said Willie Taggart on Thursday morning, near the end of a week in which the Seminoles devoted time and repetitions to their fundamentals.

They’ll hope that investment pays off Saturday, when they host Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

“Going back to Day 1 – fundamentals and technique,” Taggart said. “It’s looking at what we’re doing well, and also trying to get better at that. And, the things that we’re not doing well, trying to eliminate some of those things.”

For Florida State’s offensive line, that can be as simple as the angle with which they step into their stance after the ball is snapped.

For the receivers, it might mean rushing to the line of scrimmage between plays but being sure to check with an official to make sure everyone is aligned properly.

(The Seminoles have had multiple big gains nullified by procedural penalties.)

“Just doing your job,” Taggart said. “Doing your assignment.”

While a positive attitude might not guarantee positive results, Taggart said he’s pleased with the way his players have approached practice this week.

He said Monday that he half-expected the Seminoles to return to Tallahassee with their heads held low after last week’s loss at Syracuse, but he’s happy to have been wrong.

The Seminoles, he said, have had a bit of an edge in practice. But, more than that, they’ve been detail-oriented and focused on making the right decision on a play-by-play basis.

That, more than any attitude adjustment, will lead to a turnaround.

“I think our guys are in the right mind frame right now,” he said. “… Play pissed off and play smart, I’ll take that too. But we’ve got to play smart. And if our guys do that, I think we’ll get the results we’re looking for.”