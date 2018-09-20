Football Round-Up: Noles Get Back To Basics To Prep For NIU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There’s a reason that football teams across America spend so much time sweating through fundamentals during the heat of August.
In the intensity of a game, those baseline techniques – like where to step, where to look first, which angles to take – can be the first things to slide, often without a player even noticing.
And when a team is looking to pull itself together after a difficult stretch, as Florida State is trying to do in the wake of a 1-2 start to the season, re-laying that foundation can be a good place to start.
So said Willie Taggart on Thursday morning, near the end of a week in which the Seminoles devoted time and repetitions to their fundamentals.
They’ll hope that investment pays off Saturday, when they host Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
“Going back to Day 1 – fundamentals and technique,” Taggart said. “It’s looking at what we’re doing well, and also trying to get better at that. And, the things that we’re not doing well, trying to eliminate some of those things.”
For Florida State’s offensive line, that can be as simple as the angle with which they step into their stance after the ball is snapped.
For the receivers, it might mean rushing to the line of scrimmage between plays but being sure to check with an official to make sure everyone is aligned properly.
(The Seminoles have had multiple big gains nullified by procedural penalties.)
“Just doing your job,” Taggart said. “Doing your assignment.”
While a positive attitude might not guarantee positive results, Taggart said he’s pleased with the way his players have approached practice this week.
He said Monday that he half-expected the Seminoles to return to Tallahassee with their heads held low after last week’s loss at Syracuse, but he’s happy to have been wrong.
The Seminoles, he said, have had a bit of an edge in practice. But, more than that, they’ve been detail-oriented and focused on making the right decision on a play-by-play basis.
That, more than any attitude adjustment, will lead to a turnaround.
“I think our guys are in the right mind frame right now,” he said. “… Play pissed off and play smart, I’ll take that too. But we’ve got to play smart. And if our guys do that, I think we’ll get the results we’re looking for.”
Players-only meeting spurs Noles forward: Of course, no team can be successful if its players aren’t committed to making things work.
So Taggart was pleased to hear word of a players-only meeting that took place over the weekend – even if he doesn’t know exactly what was said.
“I figure if they want me to know, they’ll tell me,” Taggart said. “But it was their moment, something they thought they should do.”
Details of the meeting are scarce, but team leaders said that the session was a step in the right direction.
“We just wanted to have a come-together moment, and I think it did its job,” senior captain Alec Eberle said.
“It was very positive,” quarterback Deondre Francois added. “(We) got together and (were) trying to iron out the problems we have.”
Another captain, defensive end Brian Burns, said he emphasized that there is still a long season ahead, and that each member of the team can find something or someone for which to play.
“It’s the last season for most of the seniors,” Burns said. “And if you’re not going to play for yourself or the rest of us, at least play for your family. Just take it seriously.
“I don’t like losing. So that’s just the main thing.”
Then again, what actually was said might not be as important as the sheer fact that Florida State’s players recognized their problems and then came together in an effort to correct them.
“That’s part of them holding each other accountable and wanting take ownership of this team and where we’re at,” Taggart said. “I think it’s awesome.
“Now, it’s got to carry over. It can’t be a one-day thing. It’s got to be an everyday thing.”
OL to be challenged by NIU’s Smith: The Seminoles this week will get a brief reprieve from ACC play, but FSU’s offensive line shouldn’t expect an easy afternoon.
While Northern Illinois is off to a 1-2 start, that’s thanks in large part to an offense that ranks near the bottom of the country in most statistical categories.
NIU’s defense, however, currently ranks among the nation’s best despite playing two games against “Power 5” teams Iowa and Utah.
The Huskies allow an average of 22 points per game, have forced five takeaways and, most impressively, have racked up 11 sacks. That’s tied for the fourth-most in college football.
Leading the charge for NIU is Sutton Smith, a 6-foot, 225-pound redshirt sophomore who began his career as a running back.
While Sutton hardly has the size of an elite pass-rusher, he’s far more than smoke and mirrors: His 14 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss a year ago were both the most in the country, and he’s got three sacks through three games this season.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Taggart said. “He’s a young man that plays with fanatical effort, which helps him be a great defensive end. He goes all out every single play, and it’s going to be a challenge for us, we got to know where he’s at every single play and make sure we get guys on him.”
Freshman DB Bolden out for season: Taggart confirmed Thursday morning that freshman defensive back Isaiah Bolden is having surgery to repair an injured shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.
A native of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and a former four-star prospect, Bolden had a promising fall camp and made his first appearance during FSU’s win over Samford two weeks ago.
Having only played in one game, Bolden would be eligible to receive a redshirt for this season.
Brewton no longer with team: Senior safety Calvin Brewton is no longer with the FSU football program. A Miami native, Brewton made six tackles over the course of the last three seasons.