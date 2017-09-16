Soccer Opens ACC Play Against UNC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Back home at the Seminole Soccer Complex after evacuating Tallahassee due to Hurricane Irma, No. 16 Florida State (5-1-0) is ready to start the 2017 ACC season by hosting No. 10 North Carolina (4-2-0) for a match on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

“We had a lot of time away and kind of felt like a minor league baseball team, but it is nice to finally be back home,” said FSU head coach Mark Krikorian. “We’re looking forward to welcoming a really good team in Carolina and going out and competing on Sunday.

“We know it will be a very high-tempo game. Carolina, no matter who they are playing creates that sort of environment. While we may prefer to play a slower, more build-up style of soccer, they are going bring a lot of intensity to the game and we will have to match that intensity in order to be successful.”

The Seminoles have had strong showings in their recent history against the Tar Heels, posting a record of 6-1-2 in their last nine matches against UNC, dating back to 2011. FSU tied North Carolina 0-0 in the 2016 ACC Championship Game, before earning a 4-3 win in penalty kicks.

Overall, FSU has a record of 8-25-4 against North Carolina, and the eight victories are the most of any school against UNC in the country. Notre Dame is second on the list and currently has seven wins over North Carolina.