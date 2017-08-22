Harry Ellis Selected to Walker Cup

R&A PRESS RELEASE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State redshirt senior men’s golfer Harry Ellis has been selected to the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Team, announced by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews.

Ellis and his GB&I squad will compete against the United States at the biennial amateur golf competition on Sept. 9-10 at Los Angeles Country Club. The Ryder-Cup style event pits some of the world’s best amateur golfers.

Ellis is part of a 10-team squad that includes five Englishmen, two Scots, two Welshmen and one golfer from Ireland. Ellis is a Southampton, England, native who will be one of the top returning collegiate golfers in the country.

The 2017 PING! All-American and All-ACC Team member has enjoyed an eventful offseason. He played at the Open Championship in Royal Birkdale on July 20-21, getting there in amazing fashion after delivering a stirring comeback at the Amateur Championship on June 24. In that competition, Ellis defeated Australian Dylan Perry on the second sudden-death hole after being 4 down with 5 holes left to play.

The FSU graduate, who received his Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management this summer, also played at the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team Europe on June 9-11 at Atlanta Athletic Club. He contributed by winning the Day 1 foursome.

GB&I looks to defend its Walker Cup title after winning 16 ½ – 9 ½ in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in Lytham St. Annes, England. The playing format includes four morning foursomes matches followed by eight singles matches on Saturday, Sept. 9. On Sunday, Sept. 10, four more foursomes will be played followed by 10 singles matches to end the tournament.

All of the competition will be broadcast on FS1 (channel 219 on DirecTV; channel 150 on DISH Network). Day 1 foursomes on Sept. 9 will be covered from Noon-3 p.m. EST, followed by 5-8 p.m. coverage of Day 1 singles. On Day 2, the foursomes will be covered from Noon-3 p.m., then singles coverage will occur from 6-9 p.m.

Ellis will be the third Seminole to participate in the Walker Cup, and the first to do so since Jeremy Robinson played for GB&I in 1987. FSU golfer A. Downing Gray, who competed for the Seminoles from 1959-61, played for the United States in 1963, 1965 and 1967. He also captained the U.S. in 1995 and 1997.